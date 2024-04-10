Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announces two new executives to its leadership team

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) is pleased to announce the recent appointments of two key executives to its leadership team. They are new hire Charles Skara as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and newly promoted Sandy Milton as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

These strategic appointments underscore PACU's ongoing commitment to strengthen its financial and operational capabilities to serve its members and communities, a privilege PACU has been doing since 1949 or for the last 75 years.

Sandy Milton Charles Skara

CFO Skara brings more than 15 years of experience in banking and manufacturing, having held several senior roles, such as, but not limited to, Vice President and Controller, in notable financial institutions. His expertise in financial analysis, forecasting and reporting will be instrumental in steering the organization's financial health and sustainability.

Skara earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.

COO Milton comes into this position with a wealth of experience in operations management, honed 40 years within the credit union industry. More than 11 years of this experience has been at PACU as most recently as Senior Vice President of Service Strategy, responsible for overseeing the branch network, call center, eCommerce, business intelligence, administrative support and facilities.

Milton's background in improving operational efficiencies, enhancing member services and leading digital transformational initiatives will play a pivotal role in optimizing PACU's day-to-day operations.

PACU's President & CEO Dion William emphasized the importance of these appointments, stating, "Charles' and Sandy's combined expertise and leadership qualities are exactly what we need to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. I am confident that they will both bring valuable perspectives and innovative strategies that will contribute significantly to our organization's growth and success."

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

