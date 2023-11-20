Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Jobana Semones becomes CU Times' Rising Stars Luminaries Finalist

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Community Development Executive Jobana Semones was selected by Credit Union Times as a Rising Stars Luminaries finalist.

Semones is one of 10 finalists chosen in the Rising Stars category from across the nation for demonstrating "outstanding abilities to deliver change, meet the needs of members and introduce innovation for the credit union industry," according to Credit Union Times' Editor in Chief Michael Ogden from the recent awards ceremony held in Orlando, Fla.

Pictured are Jobana Semones and her husband, Justin.

While Semones, 30, didn't take home the top honor, she is the only finalist from all individual categories to be selected from North Carolina. Individual categories include Executive Leadership, Community Impact and Rising Stars.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union nominated Semones for her role in launching in 2022 its first comprehensive youth program, which includes age-appropriate, industry-recognized financial education activities, products and services. As primary minor accountholders, Piedmont Advantage youth members have access to their money with built-in rewards, safeguards and benefits.

"Prior to the roll out of the program in August 2022, Jobana unveiled the program to the board of directors, which garnered an applause and their immediate support. She conducted all of the internal training for all staff members so that everyone was informed and excited about this new venture," said Piedmont Advantage's President & CEO Dion Williams.

Semones also designed the organization's youth financial learning series, MoneyY-ZER, "empowering youth with the financial know-how to be WISER upon becoming financially independent." Children and teens in grades K-12 learn how and why to save, budget, manage and invest money. They also learn to avoid frauds, scams and predatory lending practices.

As a certified credit union financial counselor, Semones conducts all of the financial activities, including in Spanish upon request.

"We couldn't be prouder of Jobana," Williams said.

