Piedmont Advantage Credit Union hosts students from the Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union recently introduced 90 middle and high school students from the Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy to the Reality of Money, an interactive money management activity, at its corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C.

After lunch and a pep talk by the Piedmont Advantage team, students were assigned jobs, income levels, marital status and family compositions.

Students were then directed to visit workstations, managed by 12 Piedmont Advantage employees ready to simulate real-life discussions around everyday life decisions, like the following as examples:

Buying a house or renting an apartment;

Financing a new or used car or taking public transportation;

Eating dinner at home or dining out;

Saving for a vacation, home improvement or college; and

Budgeting for groceries, medications or childcare.

Students also were asked to select a "stuff happens" card, informing them that they just received an unexpected traffic ticket, medical expense or monetary gift from a distant relative.

"The Reality of Money teaches students the importance of budgeting and making good life choices. There's another lesson that even parents can appreciate: Many students report a greater appreciation of the struggles their parents face each day," said Piedmont Advantage President and CEO Dion Williams.

In partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation's Division of Aviation, the Winston-Salem ACE Academy was brought to the area by Jim Shaw Sr. in 2014. A long-time supporter of youth and community investment, Shaw operated the academy each year, giving middle and high school students the opportunity to learn about aviation, aeronautics and related job opportunities.

Shaw passed away in November 2020. Shaw's son, Jim Shaw Jr., now runs the academy.

"We are honored to partner with the ACE Academy to reach our future leaders with financial literacy," added Williams.

