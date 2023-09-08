Piedmont Advantage Credit Union introduces first cohort of in-house certified financial counselors

News provided by

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

08 Sep, 2023, 11:50 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union is proud to announce the introduction of its first cohort of in-house certified financial counselors. This investment provides personalized financial guidance and assistance to members, giving them the confidence to make sound financial management decisions.

Continue Reading
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's certified financial counselors pictured left to right front are Carrieanne Holt, Cathie Yates, Donna Gantt and Zainab Black. Left to right back are Lisa Kinney, April Young, Brian Ferraro, Jobana Semones, Maleia Brown, Debi Conway and Margie Finney. Go to PACU.com/FinancialCounselors for details.
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's certified financial counselors pictured left to right front are Carrieanne Holt, Cathie Yates, Donna Gantt and Zainab Black. Left to right back are Lisa Kinney, April Young, Brian Ferraro, Jobana Semones, Maleia Brown, Debi Conway and Margie Finney. Go to PACU.com/FinancialCounselors for details.

Certified financial counselors are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to provide industry-recognized financial guidance and counseling services tailored to each member's unique needs and circumstances. By investing in this service, Piedmont Advantage's employees are empowered to help members to make informed financial decisions.

Piedmont Advantage's certified financial counselors are trained to address a wide range of financial topics, such as, but not limited to, budgeting, debt management, credit building and homeownership. They work closely with members to develop personalized financial plans, identify areas for improvement and provide ongoing support and guidance throughout their financial journey.

President & CEO Dion Williams expressed his enthusiasm for this new in-house service, which is provided at no cost to the credit union's members. "At Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, we are committed to the financial well-being of our members. We understand that navigating the complexities of personal finance can be overwhelming, and that's why we are thrilled to introduce our in-house certified financial counselors with this first cohort."

The introduction of in-house certified financial counselors aligns with the credit union's Simply Service® promise to continuously pursue exceptional member service and support. "A commitment to exceptional service is never-ending. There is always room for improvement, starting with investing in our incredible talent, so that they are empowered to be a difference in the lives of our members," Williams added.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Also from this source

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union issues a consumer alert on debit card surcharges

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union opens ATM at Piedmont Triad International Airport

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.