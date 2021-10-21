Piedmont Advantage Credit Union launches business products and services

"After successfully administering the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan closings and forgiveness during the pandemic, we know that there is an opportunity to assist small businesses in the communities we serve. We are fortunate that Scott Smith saw the positive impact he could make at Piedmont Advantage to help area small businesses to grow and thrive," said Williams.

A resident of Kernersville, Smith has more than 30 years of experience in commercial lending, risk management, financial planning and analysis and commercial credit underwriting, along with new account development and regulatory compliance. He earned his MBA from University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., and bachelor's degrees cum laude in business administration and history from Alma College in Alma, Mich.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 within the airline industry, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union now serves member owners, who reside, work, worship or attend school in one of the 13 counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These 13 North Carolina counties are Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumberland, Davie, Duplin, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender and Rockingham. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage has 10 branches throughout its service regions and employs a workforce of more than 120.

