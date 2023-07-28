Piedmont Advantage Credit Union opens ATM at Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) sees an opportunity to continue to serve a workforce rooted in aviation and consumers on-the-go as it did nearly 75 years when it was founded to support the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation's and Piedmont Airlines' employees and their families.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) celebrates its recent installment of a stand-alone ATM at Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport in Greensboro. Pictured left to right are with PACU, Senior Vice President of Service Strategy Sandy Milton and Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel Jeanette Stark; with PTI, Chief Properties Officer Karen Knippenberg; and with PACU, President & CEO Dion Williams, Greensboro Branch Manager Charles Turner and Assistant Vice President of Branch Services Debi
PACU held a ribbon-cutting in celebration of its recent installment of a stand-alone ATM at Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport in Greensboro. This ATM will provide convenience for a workforce of 815,000 individuals who are employed with companies on the airport campus and, on average, 130,000 monthly air-travel commuters to make safe and secure cash withdraws and account balance checks; and if they have PACU accounts, money transfers easily between accounts.

"We are thrilled to bring our ATM services to PTI," said PACU's President & CEO Dion Williams. "As ranked among the top five best small airports in the United States, PTI will not only give us valuable exposure as we continue to grow in Greensboro, but also help us to commemorate our humble beginnings in the aviation and airline industries, heading into 2024 with our 75th anniversary."

PACU opened a new Greensboro branch in 2021 at the Brassfield Shopping Center on Battleground Avenue. An ATM outside of the branch was added in 2022.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

