Piedmont Advantage Credit Union welcomes Charles Turner as its new Greensboro Branch Manager

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announces the appointment of Charles Turner as Manager of its Greensboro branch located at 3717 Battleground Avenue in the Brassfield Shopping Center.

As the Branch Manager, Turner will oversee branch operations, ensuring the delivery of top-notch financial services to Piedmont Advantage members. His leadership skills and commitment to fostering strong community relationships will be instrumental in driving the success at the Greensboro branch.

Charles Turner, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's new Branch Manager in Greensboro, NC

Turner brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. With a decade of experience in the financial industry, he has a deep understanding of banking operations, consumer needs and market dynamics. His track record of achieving outstanding results and his passion for helping individuals achieve their financial goals make him an ideal fit for Piedmont Advantage.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles Turner as our new Branch Manager in Greensboro," said Assistant Vice President of Branch Services Debi Conway. "His proven leadership abilities, extensive industry knowledge and commitment to exceptional service align perfectly with our credit union's values. We are confident that under Charles' guidance, our Greensboro branch will continue to provide unparalleled service to our members."

A Meet and Greet with Charles Turner as Piedmont Advantage's new Branch Manager will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greensboro branch. This event is open to the public.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches throughout the service region and access to over 5,000 branches within the credit union network and 35,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union