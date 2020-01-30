WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Pier-1-Recalls-Desk-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Desk Chairs

Hazard: The chair's legs can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier 1® to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.

Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,000 (In addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves five collections of Pier 1 upholstered swivel desk chairs. The adjustable chairs have a base with five wheels and were sold in various colors. Pier 1, China, the model number and the manufacture date code in MMYYYY format are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats. They were manufactured from April 2019 through September 2019. The following chair collections and model numbers are included in the recall:

Collection Model Number Color Brennon 3218728 Natural 3595783 Turquoise 4131834 Brown (Bomber) Corinne 2855272 Ivory 3787830 Natural Devon 3218730 Natural (Flax) Emille 3600041 Navy blue 3606218 Gray 4133680 Navy blue (Velvet ink) 4133692 Light green (Velvet eucalyptus) 4133727 Off white (Velvet dove) Hourglass 3030877 Natural (Flax) 3232879 Light gray (Mist) 3232894 Gray 3232931 Turquoise 3707849 Gray (Velvet gray)

Incidents/Injuries: Pier 1 has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one minor back injury.

Sold At: Pier 1 stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.

Importer: Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

Recall Date: January 30, 2020

Recall Number: 20-064

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

