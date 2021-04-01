PIH Health Acquires Los Angeles Cardiology Associates

WHITTIER, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health announced that it has acquired the nationally recognized Los Angeles Cardiology Associates effective April 1, 2021. With the acquisition, the 12 healthcare providers of Los Angeles Cardiology Associates are now part of its existing medical group, PIH Health Physicians. PIH Health adds an additional seven medical offices to its network which are located in Cypress, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Palmdale, San Bernardino, and Upland.

Los Angeles Cardiology Associates are leaders in advanced techniques including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) for the treatment of aortic stenosis, transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement for the treatment of mitral regurgitation and stenosis, and the minimally invasive transradial cardiac catheterization procedure.

"PIH Health is now able to connect with more communities, and serve as their partner in health and wellness," said PIH Health Physicians President Brian Smolskis. Patients can expect to receive the same excellent quality of care from their primary care physician and specialists, without interruption.

"Our primary focus during this time is conducting a smooth transition for patients to PIH Health Physicians," added Smolskis. "We look forward to being a trusted partner in the health and wellness of our newest patients."

Patients with questions can call 213.977.0419 for more information. If you are looking for a physician or specialist, please visit PIHHealth.org/Find-a-Doctor.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3.7 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 35 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation's Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. PIH Health is also certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

SOURCE PIH Health

