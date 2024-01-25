PIH Health One of the First in LA to Offer Persona IQ®, the World's First and Only Smart Knee Implant for Total Knee Replacement Surgery

WHITTIER, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health is now offering Persona IQ®, the world's first and only smart knee implant granted "De Novo" status (assurance of safety and effectiveness) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for total knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ combines the proven and trusted knee implant, Persona® The Personalized Knee® , with implantable sensor technology that measures range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics.

"We're delighted to be one of the first in Los Angeles to offer the Persona IQ smart knee as an option to our patients and those considering knee replacement surgery at PIH Health," said Andrew Luu MD, PIH Health orthopedic surgeon. "This state-of-the-art innovation will provide our healthcare team access to data obtained directly from the patient's implant post-surgery, allowing us to monitor the patient's recovery process, and improve health outcomes."

Persona IQ features implantable sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient's personal base station at home. This data is then securely delivered to a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed by the patient and their surgeon. Persona IQ will work together with mymobility®, a remote care management platform that monitors pre- and post-operative mobility metrics. This advanced technology enables patients to connect to their healthcare team in a new and innovative way, capturing real-time data securely and effectively, to provide timely, safe and accurate care.

For more information about Persona IQ, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/patients-caregivers/persona-iq.html

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 37 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

