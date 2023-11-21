PIH Health Physicians Honored for High-Quality, Affordable, Patient-Centered Care

Integrated Healthcare Association's Excellence in Healthcare Award Recognizes Provider Organizations for Achieving Top Marks Simultaneously on Quality, Patient Experience, and Cost

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health Physicians was one of 19 provider organizations statewide to receive the Excellence in Healthcare Award from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) for their performance on clinical quality, patient experience, and cost measures in Measurement Year 2022. This is the seventh year PIH Health Physicians has received this award.

"California's healthcare providers have shown unwavering commitment to serving our communities, providing high-caliber healthcare services, and enhancing systems to improve patient care," says Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, general manager of IHA's AMP program. "IHA is committed to partnering with industry leaders to support healthcare providers and their focus on the quality improvements that have the biggest impact on health outcomes."

Part of IHA's statewide Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Program, the Excellence in Healthcare Award recognizes provider organizations that perform in the top 50% in all three major AMP areas: clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care. Of the nearly 200 provider organizations statewide participating in the AMP Program, only 19 attained Excellence in Healthcare Award performance standards for their care of patients with Commercial HMO coverage.

"We are honored to once again be recognized for improving healthcare quality and our efforts to ensure patients have a positive experience while working to keep care affordable," said Roberto Madrid MD, vice president Medical Operations, PIH Health Physicians.

"Additionally, PIH Health Physicians was also recognized with the Top 10 Percent Award for Patient Experience for ranking above the 90th percentile in the Patient Experience domain in the AMP Program.

"These awards reflect the collective effort of all our hardworking physicians, advance practice professionals, nurses, staff and leadership team and their unwavering commitment to putting our patients first," continues Dr. Madrid.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 37 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About IHA's AMP programs

IHA's Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) programs use a fair and transparent approach to measurement and benchmarking to create a reliable assessment of performance for medical groups, and IPAs across health plans. The AMP programs are recognized nationally for partnering with organizations across California and the nation to drive meaningful changes that reduce costs and improve healthcare quality and outcomes. Paired with the insights from IHA's California Regional Health Care Cost & Quality Atlas, the AMP programs help partners reduce the reporting burden for payers and providers by using a standard measure set to deliver objective data and analysis that support performance improvement. For more information, visit www.iha.org

