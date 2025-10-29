PIH Health Announces Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Board of Directors

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health, Inc. (PIH Health) is pleased to announce its fiscal year 2025-2026 Board of Directors. The Board officers are as follows: Charlotte Weaver PhD RN, Chair; Alex Alvarez, Vice Chair; Paul Treinen, Secretary; and William Roth, Treasurer.

Along with these officers, the PIH Health Board includes 13 additional Directors: J. Richard Atwood, Thurso Barendse, Melanie Batiste, Marissa Goldberg, Peter Greaney MD, Jeffrey Hamar, Scott Krog, Regine Lawton, Deborah Medrano, Patrick Monroe, Tracea Saraliev, Scott Southron, and Kenton Woods. These individuals, who consist of physicians and business and community leaders, will meet quarterly to govern and oversee PIH Health's strategic direction and help guide its future.

"This year's Board of Directors consists of 17 accomplished members who bring a broad range of experience and expertise to PIH Health, lending their talents to our organizational governance," said James West, PIH Health President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to grow, evolve our technology, and elevate the care we provide to our patients and local community, I look forward to their leadership and working together to advance PIH Health's purpose."

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care, and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

