PIH Health Downey Hospital Marks 10 Years as Part of PIH Health

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1, 2023 marks the tenth anniversary since Downey Regional Medical Center became part of the PIH Health network as PIH Health Downey Hospital, the second hospital in the growing healthcare system.

Over the last decade, the hospital has undergone a number of modernization projects to enhance the facility, advance healthcare, and improve the patient experience, and now earns national recognition annually for its optimal use of information technology, best practices, and excellence in care.

"The last ten years have been focused on the renewal and growth of the Downey hospital for the betterment of its patients and the community," says PIH Health President and CEO, James R. West. "We've come a long way from where we started, and, in keeping with our 'Patients First' vision, we will continue to advance our position as the Downey community's trusted health and wellness partner."

Almost immediately after the hospital joined the network, PIH Health began a stream of short and long-term projects including updates to the hospital's interior and exterior, seismic retrofitting, and improvements to hospital processes. From the welcoming main entrance, spacious and updated waiting areas and hallways, to remodeled patient rooms, cafeteria, and other renovated departments and offices, the Downey hospital has been updated to offer patients and visitors a pleasant and comfortable space to receive the highest quality care and services.

Extensive technological upgrades were also made in the form of the installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment, updates to the hospital's communication and medical software systems, and a modernized wireless infrastructure built to support electronic medical records. These technological enhancements have improved the coordination and delivery of patient care, resulting in more security, accuracy, and efficiency.

Directly across the hospital campus, the Downey medical office building (located at 11480 Brookshire Ave., Downey, CA) offers robust medical specialties including allergy & immunology, cardiology, digestive health services, hematology & oncology, otolaryngology (ENT), pain management and rheumatology. The latest addition to the building is a new PIH Health retail pharmacy which recently opened in July 2023.

After several years of work, the hospital also nears completion of another long-term project. The multiphase expansion of the 5,000-square-foot Emergency Department (ED) is expected to be completed early 2025.

"PIH Health Downey Hospital has grown to be a leader in improving the health and wellness of the local community over the past decade," said Dianne Sauco MSN MSHCA RN, PIH Health Downey Hospital chief nursing officer. "As we move forward, we remain focused on growth and continue to expand our services in response to the community's healthcare needs."

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 37 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

