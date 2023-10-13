PIH Health Earns 2023 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health, Inc., is pleased to announce that The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized PIH Health and PIH Health Physicians as 2023 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recipients. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development and how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

As an acute care enterprise, PIH Health was awarded a Certified Level 9 for Acute Care settings, rising from last year's score of Certified Level 8, recognizing all three hospitals—PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital. PIH Health Physicians also received a certified Level 8 for Ambulatory settings, rising from last year's score of Certified Level 7.

"We are honored to once again receive the Most Wired award," said Jason Fischer, PIH Health Chief Information Officer. "This enterprise wide recognition can only be attributed to the excellent efforts and dedication of our staff and physicians to refine and sustain a robust information technology (IT) ecosystem across the entire organization. As this health system continues to expand, we remain committed to providing the best quality of care through continuous implementation of technology infrastructure advancements and updates to medical software systems so that we can continue to serve the PIH Health community."

Among the more than 55,000 facilities represented, PIH Health ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

"We are proud to recognize PIH Health's exceptional dedication to digital health excellence," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "Their pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care."

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive "Digital Health Check-up" for healthcare organizations across the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century.

The survey, conducted by CHIME, provides data and analyses to healthcare communities around the world by measuring optimal use of IT, including infrastructure, security, data management, and more. For more information about the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program, please visit CHIMECentral.org.

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 37 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit ChimeCentral.org.

