PIH Health Expands Robotic Surgery Program with Second da Vinci 5 System

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health has introduced a second da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system, now in use at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. The hospital completed its first surgery with the new system on November 5, 2025. Jiah Jang DO, PIH Health affiliated surgeon, performed the first procedure.

The da Vinci 5 is the latest in robotic-assisted technology, designed to improve precision, safety, and recovery times. It is used across multiple specialties, including urology, gynecology, thoracic, colorectal, and general surgery.

"Adding another da Vinci 5 strengthens our ability to deliver advanced surgical care," said Jim West, President and CEO of PIH Health. "This investment reflects our commitment to innovation and improving outcomes for our patients."

Samuel Im MD, gynecologic oncologist and head of the robotics surgical program at PIH Health, added: "The da Vinci 5 is a tremendous step forward in surgical care. Its technology allows us to perform procedures with greater precision and safety, helping patients heal faster with fewer complications."

With a da Vinci system now in operation at two of its campuses, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health continues to expand access to cutting-edge surgical care across Southern California.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care, and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

