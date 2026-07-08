PIH Health First in Los Angeles County and Orange County to Transition to SCOUT MD™ Localization Technology

Advanced wire-free radar technology supports surgical

precision and enhances patient care

WHITTIER, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health Whittier Hospital has become the first hospital in Los Angeles County and Orange County to transition to SCOUT MD™ localization technology, reinforcing PIH Health's commitment to innovation and excellence in breast care.

SCOUT MD is an upgraded wire-free localization platform that uses advanced radar technology to help physicians precisely localize breast lesions during surgery. The technology is designed to improve surgical planning, support workflow efficiency, and enhance the patient experience by eliminating the need for traditional wire localization procedures.

"PIH Health is committed to bringing the latest proven technologies to our patients and physicians," said James R. West, president and chief executive officer of PIH Health. "Becoming the first hospital in Los Angeles County and Orange County to transition to SCOUT MD reflects our continued investment in advanced, patient-centered care and our dedication to improving outcomes through innovation."

"SCOUT MD is a huge step in the surgical treatment of patients who are interested in breast conserving surgery," said Rashi Singh MD, breast surgeon at PIH Health Whittier Hospital. "This technology helps surgeons more accurately localize multiple lesions even within the same breast, while supporting a smoother experience for patients throughout their surgical process."

The upgraded platform supports precise tumor margin mapping and localization of multiple lesions, including lesions visible only on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The wire-free approach also offers patients greater comfort and scheduling flexibility prior to surgery.

Radiologists also play a critical role in the localization process by placing the reflector prior to surgery using imaging guidance.

"The transition to SCOUT MD enhances our ability to support surgeons with highly accurate lesion localization," said Kimberly Bickell MD, diagnostic radiologist at PIH Health Whittier Hospital. "The upgraded radar localization technology improves workflow efficiency while helping us deliver a more seamless experience for patients."

PIH Health Whittier Hospital completed its first procedure using the upgraded SCOUT MD platform on July 6, 2026.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

SOURCE PIH Health