PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital Obtains Hospital Accreditation from the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ)

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health is pleased to announce that PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital has been surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and has successfully met the requirements for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with CIHQ Standards and the Conditions of Participation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This recognition reflects the hospital's continuous commitment to safety and quality patient care.

"CIHQ's goal is to partner with hospitals to improve the care provided in our communities," states Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ. "CIHQ is proud to recognize PIH Health for achieving accreditation."

PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital was subjected to a rigorous unannounced onsite assessment from October 3-5, 2023. The CIHQ team toured the hospital, reviewed medical records, observed care practices, and interviewed staff and patients.

"We congratulate all who have contributed to this successful accreditation survey," said Judy Pugach MPH RN CPHQ CPHRM HACP, vice president of Regulatory Affairs at PIH Health. "The CIHQ accreditation and the survey results are a reflection of the dedication of our hospital's staff, and their unwavering commitment to patient care and safety."

PIH Health is a nonprofit regional healthcare network with three hospitals, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and PIH Health Downey Hospital, in addition to PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, each accredited by the CIHQ. PIH Health is proud to meet and exceed national quality and patient safety standards to provide exceptional care for patients and community.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 37 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

