PIH Health, Medline expand prime vendor partnership to service all points of care

Medline Industries, LP

14 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Expanded partnership to standardize distribution services and optimize supply chain

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has expanded its prime vendor agreement with California-based healthcare network PIH Health. As the exclusive medical and surgical supplies distribution partner across PIH Health's inpatient acute care hospitals for more than 10 years, the new agreement will expand Medline's distribution services and solutions to the system's full network of laboratories, outpatient physician offices and post-acute care facilities.

A regional healthcare network serving more than three million residents throughout the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region, PIH Health is dedicated to putting patients first and delivering top-quality healthcare.

"PIH Health is focused on building a more resilient supply chain that demonstrates our commitment to value and showcases our cutting-edge approach to healthcare solutions for our providers and patients," said PIH Health Vice President of Supply Chain, Chico Manning.

Building on the longstanding partnership, the two organizations will collaborate to identify new strategies for consolidating distribution and efficiently integrating all points of care into the health system's overall supply chain operations. As part of the expanded agreement, PIH Health's ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms will extend to all facilities across the system's continuum of care.

PIH Health's network of facilities is serviced by Medline's Rialto, CA, and Temecula, CA, distribution centers, part of Medline's network of more than 50 distribution centers across North America.

"We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with PIH Health as they pursue their goals of consolidating distribution and achieving significant cost savings," stated Medline Vice President of Sales, Sherry Yeom. "At Medline, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support for the ongoing transformation of PIH Health's supply chain, which is a testament to PIH Health leadership's vision and commitment to excellence."

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,500+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

