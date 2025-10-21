PIH Health Revolutionizing Orthopedic Surgery with OrthoGrid Hip AI®: The Power of Artificial Intelligence and Real-time Data

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health is excited to offer patients undergoing a Total Hip Replacement the latest technology from Zimmer Biomet, OrthoGrid Hip AI®. OrthoGrid Hip AI empowers PIH Health hip replacement surgeons with a non-invasive, intuitive technology that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time data during surgery to achieve desired surgical outcomes and transform the lives of patients.

"We're very proud to make OrthoGrid Hip AI available for patients undergoing a total hip replacement procedure," said Andrew Luu MD, PIH Health Orthopedic surgeon. "OrthoGrid Hip AI offers tools and features that allow me to provide reproducible and consistent surgical outcomes1 for my patients."

Designed to be entirely surgeon-operated, PIH Health surgeons are in control, allowing them to seamlessly integrate AI-powered technology into their total hip replacement procedures using the direct anterior approach.

Each year, the organization performs more than 1,500 joint replacement surgeries. The adoption of OrthoGrid Hip AI® reflects PIH Health's ongoing commitment to leveraging advanced surgical technologies that enhance precision, improve outcomes, and elevate the quality of care for patients.

To schedule an appointment with an orthopedic specialist, call 562.789.5462. To learn more about Orthopedics at PIH Health, including new technology for Hip Replacement, visit PIHHealth.org/Ortho

1. Cardenas JM, Gordon D, Waddell BS, Kitziger KJ, Peters PC Jr, Gladnick BP. Does Artificial Intelligence Outperform Humans Using Fluoroscopic-Assisted Computer Navigation for Total Hip Arthroplasty? Arthroplast Today. 2024 May 27;27:101410. doi: 10.1016/j.artd.2024.101410. PMID: 38840694; PMCID: PMC11150909.

