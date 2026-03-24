Piko Provisions Becomes WIC-Approved in Hawai'i, Expanding Access to Nutritious, Local Food for Families

HONOLULU, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piko Provisions, a Hawai'i-based family food company, today announced that its products will be approved for purchase through the Hawai'i Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program beginning April 1, 2026.

WIC plays a critical role in supporting families across the state, providing nutritious food, education, and resources to nearly 30,000 infants and children in Hawai'i each year. Approximately 3 in 5 eligible children under age five participate in the program, underscoring its importance as a cornerstone of early childhood nutrition and health statewide.

This milestone significantly expands access to nutritious, locally made food for families, advancing Piko Provisions' mission to create a more just, representative, and delicious food system for future generations.

"Access to healthy, high-quality food shouldn't be a privilege—it should be a standard," said Ethan West, Founder & CEO of Piko Provisions. "Becoming WIC-approved allows us to better serve families across Hawai'i, ensuring more children have access to nourishing, thoughtfully made foods during the most critical stages of development."

Piko Provisions produces foods using whole, locally sourced ingredients with no artificial additives or preservatives. The company works closely with local suppliers and partners to strengthen Hawai'i's food system while delivering culturally relevant, nutrient-dense products designed to support families from the earliest stages of life and beyond.

The inclusion of Piko Provisions in WIC reflects broader efforts to improve food equity, support local agriculture, and provide families with greater choice in how they nourish their children.

"WIC plays a vital role in supporting families during early childhood," West added. "We're honored to be part of that ecosystem and to contribute to healthier outcomes for our community."

Eligible WIC participants in Hawai'i will be able to purchase select Piko Provisions products at authorized retailers statewide beginning April 1, 2026.

About Piko Provisions

Piko Provisions is a Hawai'i-based family food company dedicated to providing fresh, nutritious products for every stage of life. The company partners with local producers and community organizations to deliver high-quality, culturally meaningful foods for families across the islands.

SOURCE Piko Provisions