Piko Provisions Wins NEXTY Award for People-Forward Product for Luʻau Stew

HONOLULU, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piko Provisions, a Hawaiʻi-based food company focused on strengthening local agriculture and nourishing families with culturally rooted foods, has been named the NEXTY Award winner for People-Forward Product for its Luʻau Stew.

Presented by New Hope Network at Natural Products Expo West, the NEXTY Awards recognize innovation and impact in the natural products industry. The People-Forward category honors companies that prioritize the wellbeing of farmers, workers, and communities throughout their supply chains.

"Piko Provisions' dedication to promoting food sovereignty in Hawaiian communities shines through its strong partnerships with local farmers, its focus on culturally inspired flavors and its efforts in providing impactful job training. These values made the brand's Lu'au Stew a perfect choice for the People-Forward NEXTY Award," said Meredith Kaufman, Associate Editor at New Hope Network.

Piko Provisions' Luʻau Stew reflects the company's mission to strengthen Hawaiʻi's regional food system while creating nutritious foods for families. The product highlights locally sourced ingredients and traditional flavors rooted in Hawaiian food culture.

"This recognition reflects the community that makes our work possible," said Ethan West, Founder & CEO of Piko Provisions. "From the farmers who grow the ingredients to the families who support local agriculture, this award belongs to all of them."

Piko Provisions partners with Hawaiʻi farmers and food system organizations to expand local agriculture, support job training, and increase access to healthy foods across the islands. Its products are made with whole-food ingredients and contain no artificial preservatives or additives.

About Piko Provisions

Piko Provisions is a Hawaiʻi-based food company working to create a more just, representative, and delicious food system for future generations. By partnering with local farmers and focusing on culturally rooted ingredients, the company produces nutrient-dense foods that support families while strengthening Hawaiʻi's regional food economy.

For more information, visit www.pikoprovisions.com.

SOURCE Piko Provisions