Pila Energy, Green Button Alliance, Anker SOLIX Europe, Bentley Systems Featured at Parks Associates' Virtual Smart Energy Summit on DER Adoption and Grid Resilience

Energy optimization is the #2 driver for smart home device integration

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the Smart Energy Summit session "Empowering the Energy Ecosystem: Data, Engagement, and Resilience" Thursday, March 5, at 12 PM CT (1 PM ET / 10 AM PT). The virtual event is free to join and sponsored by SkyBell; Carrier; Silicon Labs; Vivint, an NRG Company; Johnson Controls; and the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative. The session examines the transformation of the utility markets due to new standards, business models, and AI-powered smart devices as well as the increasing demands on the grid.

Smart Energy Summit Smart Energy Summit Sponsors

Parks Associates research shows that 27% of US internet households who say that their electricity costs are too high are more likely to purchase a smart thermostat as a result. In addition, the firm reports:

50% of US internet households are actively working to reduce consumption , highlighting demand for energy-saving services.

are actively working to , highlighting demand for energy-saving services. 46% report a willingness to share energy data between devices to better optimize energy consumption.

between devices to better optimize energy consumption. 59% find whole-home battery backup during power outages appealing.

during power outages appealing. 55% of apartment renters want to see energy usage information in their resident app.

Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, and Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates, will deliver the session's keynote "DERs, VPPs, and Demand Response Trends." They will present insights from DISTRIBUTECH 2026 and discuss how energy players can leverage research to engage consumers and launch successful programs for next-generation grid programs.

Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates, will launch the session with a presentation of new consumer research on distributed energy resources (DERs), data sharing, and grid flexibility. He will also moderate the speaker session "Grid Resilience & Flexibility: Scaling DERs," featuring the following executives:

Cole Ashman, Founder & CEO, Pila Energy

Jeremy J. Roberts, Executive Director & General Manager, Green Button Alliance

Brad Johnson, Director, Electric Utilities, Bentley Systems

Michelle Kreisig, Senior PR & Public Affairs Manager, Anker SOLIX Europe

"Consumers increasingly recognize the value of distributed energy solutions and exhibit a willingness to share data—but data privacy is still a concern the industry needs to take seriously," Holcomb said. "The next phase of market growth will be defined by how effectively industry players communicate that value, fit into consumers' lifestyles, and partner to bridge utility programs to the customer through simplified enrollment and appropriate incentivization."

The Smart Energy Summit sessions are complimentary. Register to join. For research data or insights, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 17th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the rising demand for energy, accelerated by the growth of data centers and AI, and its impact on energy management, renewable adoption, and grid modernization. Research firm Parks Associates hosts Smart Energy Summit as a unique industry event where executives and leaders from energy, smart home, and technology industries explore strategies and partnerships critical to the energy transition.

Smart Energy Summit is hosted virtually in 2026. Supported by Parks Associates' consumer and industry research, the sessions provide key insights into market trends and the path forward for utilities, technology providers, and consumer brands. www.smartenergysmt.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates