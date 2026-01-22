Pilates Addiction Coming to Dr. Phillips, Now Welcoming Founding Members as Community Momentum Builds

Limited pre-opening memberships now available, offering priority class access, preferred pricing, and the exclusive WundaFormer experience.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilates Addiction, a national boutique fitness franchise, is coming to Dr. Phillips, bringing a high-energy, results-driven Pilates studio to 5110 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819. Ahead of its opening, the studio is now welcoming Founding Members, giving locals the opportunity to join early with limited pre-opening access, preferred pricing, and priority class reservations.

Led by local entrepreneur Kevin Walcott, Pilates Addiction Dr. Phillips delivers 50-minute, group Pilates classes designed to produce real results. Every class is guided by certified Educators and powered by the brand's patented WundaFormer – exclusive to Pilates Addiction – a one-of-a-kind machine that combines a reformer, jump board, ballet barre, and Wunda Chair for a full-body workout, unlike anything else in the market.

The method blends classical Pilates principles with modern athletic intensity through signature class formats such as Core+, Max, and Mobility RX, creating an experience that builds strength, improves mobility, and keeps members motivated regardless of fitness level.

"Dr. Phillips is the perfect community for Pilates Addiction," said Walcott. "We're excited to bring something truly different to the area and welcome our founding members as we build an energized, results-driven fitness community."

The studio's design features bold black-and-gold accents, mood lighting, modern architectural details, boutique retail, and seamless digital check-in, creating a premium, immersive environment that matches the intensity of the workout.

As excitement continues to build ahead of opening, the Founding Membership opportunity reflects the studio's focus on welcoming more of the Dr. Phillips community into the Pilates Addiction experience from the start.

To secure early access and receive opening updates, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/founding/dr-phillips , follow @mypilatesaddiction on social media, or contact the studio directly at [email protected] | (407) 337-1993.

