Pilates Addiction Expands to Wayne, New Jersey, Bringing Its Dynamic Pilates Experience to the Community

Local owner Rhea Shivnani prepares to introduce a first-of-its-kind Pilates concept that redefines fitness through its nightclub studio atmosphere and classes that provide addictive results.

WAYNE, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilates Addiction, the nationwide Pilates franchise reshaping modern Pilates with its exclusive WundaFormer machine, mood-lit studios, and high-intensity, results-driven programming, has announced plans to open a new location in Wayne, New Jersey.

Owned and operated by local entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Rhea Shivnani, the studio is slated to open early next year at 1591 Alps Road, Wayne, NJ 07470, bringing a Pilates experience unlike anything currently available in the area.

"Pilates Addiction brings an elevated, modern approach to Pilates, and Wayne immediately felt like the perfect home for it, " said Rhea Shivnani. The community's vibe, commitment to wellness, and high standards made the decision easy. I can't wait for our members to experience the WundaFormer — I'm confident they'll be addicted in the best way."

Blending classical Pilates principles with modern athletic intensity, Pilates Addiction delivers 50-minute, full-body classes in a semi-private setting, designed for measurable results. Each class, including signature formats such as Ignite, Core+, Max, and Mobility RX, is led by expertly trained Educators and powered by the brand's patented WundaFormer, a single machine that combines a reformer, jump board, ballet barre, and Wunda Chair.

The Wayne studio will feature a bold black-and-gold aesthetic, modern archways, dynamic lighting, and premium amenities, including boutique retail and seamless check-in – all crafted to match the elevated energy of the Pilates Addiction experience.

Residents can follow opening updates, class schedules, and special events by visiting https://pilatesaddiction.com or following @mypilatesaddiction on social media.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented WundaFormer, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 200+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

