Pilates Equipment Market size to grow by USD 101.05 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of the growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilates equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 101.05 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%. The pilates equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. North America is set to drive 37% of the global market growth, as per Technavio analysts. The region's market surge is fueled by rising youth engagement in fitness centers, alongside innovative sports equipment catering to end-users. Moreover, the escalating prevalence of obesity and related ailments is compelling individuals to prioritize fitness activities. Notably, CDC data indicates a significant obesity disparity across age groups in the US. However, heightened awareness of healthy lifestyles promises a steady market expansion trajectory. This underscores lucrative opportunities for B2B stakeholders in the fitness and sports equipment sectors within the North American market.

Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 101.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

The Pilates Equipment Market is experiencing growth driven by the rise of boutique fitness studios.

The increasing number of these studios indicates a growing consumer preference for fitness clubs, particularly in developed countries like the US and UK. Investments in pilates studios, exemplified by EoS Fitness's acquisition and expansion, further propel market expansion, reflecting a broader trend toward fitness-focused lifestyles, says a Senior Automotive Analyst at Technavio.

Key Companies

A few prominent companies that offer pilates equipment market are Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, Etsy Inc., Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, PILATES DESIGNS LLC, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, Trending Fit LLC, VIVA FITNESS, XtendPilates, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd.

The increasing number of online fitness training programs is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, the absence of expert training personnel may hamper the growth.

By Channel, the offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The offline sector amassed a value of USD 104.85 million in 2017. The driving force behind its demand in retail settings, such as department stores, distributors, or specialty shops, lies in the ability of consumers to compare brands and access a diverse array of choices. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to physically test the equipment before purchase.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic landscape of fitness, where trends evolve rapidly, Pilates stands as a stalwart, embracing both tradition and innovation. Pilates, rooted in principles of alignment, breath control, and repetition, has transcended time, becoming a hallmark of effective exercise. Its origins in Contrology, now popularly known as Pilates, have paved the way for a comprehensive fitness system that caters to a wide array of individuals, from fitness enthusiasts to those seeking rehabilitation.

The Pilates Equipment Market, a crucial component of this fitness revolution, is witnessing remarkable growth spurred by a confluence of factors. Millennials, with their penchant for boutique studios and Instagrammable experiences, are driving demand for small fitness studios equipped with state-of-the-art Pilates gear. Moreover, the advent of virtual fitness, propelled by technological advancements and the rise of fitness applications, has made Pilates accessible to individuals in domestic spaces, transcending barriers imposed by busy schedules and geographical constraints.

This burgeoning market encompasses a diverse range of equipment, from reformers and chairs to barrels and arcs, designed to enhance the effectiveness of Pilates workouts. The emphasis on strength-training exercises, posture, and core muscles underscores the holistic approach of Pilates, targeting muscle balance, spine mobilization, and coordination. Such exercises not only aid in weight loss but also contribute to stress reduction, flexibility, and mood regulation, addressing the sedentary lifestyle and its associated health challenges such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and joint problems.

As governments worldwide prioritize health awareness and wellness initiatives, the Pilates Equipment Market is poised for further expansion. Initiatives ranging from workplace wellness programs to smoking cessation programs underscore the growing recognition of the importance of lifestyle management in combating chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, and cancer. Moreover, tax incentives and government-sponsored fitness initiatives are incentivizing individuals to invest in their health, driving demand for Pilates equipment in commercial and residential spaces alike.

In this dynamic landscape, market players are capitalizing on opportunities presented by the burgeoning demand for Pilates gear. Specialty stores, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, and commercial Pilates studios are vying for market share, catering to diverse consumer segments with customized solutions. As the Pilates Equipment Market continues to evolve, fueled by modernization, lifestyle changes, and a growing emphasis on self-care, it holds immense promise in promoting health and wellness worldwide.

Market Overview

The Pilates equipment market is experiencing a dynamic shift, especially with the rising influence of Millennials and their preference for boutique studios. These studios offer a diverse range of equipment, from small props like resistance bands to larger apparatus like Pilates towers and reformers. Gyms are increasingly incorporating Pilates equipment into their offerings, recognizing the demand for versatile workouts. Mats are essential for floor exercises, while barrels and arcs provide added challenge and variation. The Cadillac, a staple in many Pilates studios, offers a full-body workout experience. Additionally, virtual fitness has emerged as a significant trend, allowing enthusiasts to access Pilates classes from the comfort of their homes. This amalgamation of traditional equipment and modern trends is shaping the Pilates equipment market's evolution.

