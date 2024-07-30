Pillar Biosciences' FDA Approved Solid Tumor NGS Kit oncoReveal™ CDx Launched at Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network, Inc.

NATICK, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, has announced that Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network, Inc., (MPLN) is now the first national molecular reference laboratory to verify and launch oncoReveal™ CDx.

The oncoReveal™ CDx pan-cancer solid tumor IVD kit has been FDA PMA approved for general tumor profiling for 22 clinically relevant genes across all solid tumors, including CDx claims for KRAS (Erbitux® & Vectibix®) in colorectal cancer (CRC) and EGFR (TKI Class Approval) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). oncoReveal™ CDx has a rapid single-day workflow that can be performed by any clinical laboratory enabled with an Illumina MiSeq™ Dx platform with an integrated sample-to-report time of as little as 48 hours. Up to 46 clinical samples can be performed on a single MiSeq™ Dx run.

"We are proud to partner with Pillar Biosciences on the global launch this important IVD assay kit," said Dr. Roger Hubbard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network. "MPLN's goal is to bring innovative technologies to diagnostic care and clinical trial studies. We see this diagnostic assay as an important clinical tool to help quickly select certain cancer patients for 1st line targeted therapy or clinical trials. Given this assay was an FDA approved kit, our laboratory team was quickly able to perform full IVD assay verification within 2 weeks of training. We look forward to working with our physician network and biopharma partners to implement this new solid tumor IVD product."

"The potential of increased FDA regulation on LDTs is putting immense pressure on CLIA-certified molecular reference laboratories," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, Pillar Biosciences. "The launch of our oncoReveal™ CDx now enables these laboratories with an FDA approved solid tumor assay which can be quickly and easily verified and performed in any laboratory with an Illumina MiSeq™ Dx NGS platform to rapidly profile patients with solid tumors. We see this as a great opportunity to improve care and reduce the delay in patients receiving targeted therapy."

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About MPLN

Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network (MPLN) has been at the forefront of laboratory medicine since its inception in 1989 and inspired the genesis of women's health testing using molecular diagnostics and technology. For decades, MPLN has continued to lead the way in specialty testing with an emphasis on women's health and oncology. MPLN strives to be the best client experience in laboratory medicine by bringing you comprehensive specialty testing, informatics using the latest digital applications, and unparalleled customer service. Our history is rich and rooted in our foundation of providing the very best in patient care, by exploring, developing, and delivering innovative solutions and technologies that elevate our field. Providing an expanding menu of molecular diagnostics, specialty anatomic pathology, flow cytometry, fluorescence in situ hybridization and cytogenetic testing, MPLN is dedicated to providing superior diagnostic services to our clients in pathology groups, hospitals, medical laboratories and physician groups nationwide. MPLN has operations in Maryville, TN. For more information visit mpln.net and connect with us on LinkedIn.

