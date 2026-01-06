Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Expands Support Infrastructure with Strategic Appointments

Melanie Amore and Todd Cornic Join Pillar To Post to Enhance Coaching, Sales Systems, and Startup Success

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors (Pillar To Post), North America's largest home inspection company, today announced the appointment of two seasoned franchising leaders to its corporate support team: Melanie Amore as Director of Consultant Success and Todd Cornic as Startup Director – Sales Support. Together, the additions underscore Pillar To Post's continued investment in systems, coaching, and infrastructure designed to help franchise business owners launch strong and scale sustainably.

Todd Cornic, Startup Director - Sales Support at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, brings more than 30 years of sales coaching and franchising experience to support franchise startup success and systemwide growth. Melanie Amore, Director of Consultant Success at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, supports franchise consultants and candidates with a focus on long-term fit, strong relationships, and sustainable growth.

These appointments come as Pillar To Post expands across North America, attracting entrepreneurs from corporate leadership, military service, real estate, construction, and other industries seeking a proven, executive-led business model.

Strengthening Franchise Development & Consultant Support

In her role as Director of Consultant Success, Amore will focus on elevating the experience for prospective franchise business owners by supporting the consultants and brokers who guide candidates through the discovery and onboarding process. With experience across multiple mature franchise systems, Amore brings a relationship-driven approach centered on follow-through, alignment, and long-term success.

"What excites me most about Pillar To Post is the opportunity to support people at the very beginning of their entrepreneurial journey," said Amore. "Franchising provides a powerful framework, but success ultimately comes down to people. My focus is ensuring that every candidate receives the guidance, clarity, and support they need to make the right decision and build a business they're proud of."

Amore will work closely with Pillar To Post's development team to strengthen communication, improve engagement throughout the franchise awarding process, and ensure new owners enter the system positioned for long-term growth.

Building Stronger Sales Foundations

Joining alongside Amore, Cornic brings more than three decades of sales leadership, coaching, and franchising experience to his role as Startup Director – Sales Support. Cornic has helped scale multiple franchise brands from early-stage growth to hundreds of locations by refining sales processes, developing repeatable training systems, and coaching owners through hands-on launches.

In his new role, Cornic is responsible for supporting new and existing franchise business owners as they build strong sales and marketing foundations. His work includes immersive training programs, in-market coaching, and systemizing daily sales habits that drive consistency and accountability.

"Sales success isn't about pressure or persuasion. It's about relationships, follow-up, and showing up every day with the right mindset," said Cornic. "Pillar To Post already has strong systems in place. My role is to help franchise owners turn those systems into habits that support growth, trust, and long-term success in their markets."

Cornic will collaborate closely with Pillar To Post's coaching team to align sales training, field support, and ongoing performance coaching across the system.

Investing in Scalable Support Systems

"Melanie and Todd each bring deep experience in franchising, but more importantly, they bring a shared commitment to supporting people," said Eric Steward, Senior Director of Franchise Recruiting at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. "As our system continues to grow, having leaders focused on coaching, sales execution, and long-term success is critical. These roles strengthen the foundation we provide to franchise business owners at every stage of their journey."

With a scalable Executive Model, technology-driven systems, and continued market share growth, Pillar To Post remains focused on equipping franchise business owners with the tools, training, and support needed to thrive in today's evolving home services landscape.

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 400+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 19 years in a row. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

