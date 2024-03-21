Pillar To Post Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame

North America's Largest Home Inspection Company Ranks on Distinguished List After 27 Years of Impressive Success and Leadership in Industry

TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post, the largest and fastest-growing professional home inspection franchise, proudly announces its induction into Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® Hall of Fame. This remarkable achievement comes after an impressive 27 consecutive years of being named to the magazine's renowned Franchise 500® list.

The Franchise 500® Hall of Fame is a prestigious designation reserved for franchise brands that have maintained a consistent and high-ranking presence on the Franchise 500® list over an extended period. Pillar To Post joins a select group of franchises that have demonstrated long-term success and leadership in their respective industries.

This year, Pillar To Post ranked #305 on the Franchise 500® list, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to providing exceptional service, fostering growth, and maintaining a strong presence in the home inspection industry overall. Pillar To Post also ranked #1 for the Home Inspection category on the list for the fifth year in a row.

When Pillar To Post was first named to the Franchise 500® list in 1998, the brand had less than 100 locations open. Now, the brand has grown to over 450+ open locations in the US and Canada with even more growth behind a revamped franchise system coming in the future.

"Being inducted into the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team; especially our franchise business owners in the field," said Charles Furlough, President and CEO of Pillar To Post. "For 27 years, we have consistently delivered unparalleled home inspection services, and this honor reflects our commitment to excellence in the franchise industry."

Since 1994, Pillar To Post has been the standard for home inspection from coast to coast and beyond, serving both the United States and Canada. Using its state-of-the-art Ultimate Home Inspection, the brand offers the most efficient and advanced on-site home inspection that delivers reports within minutes.

