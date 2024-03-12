Pillar To Post Undergoes Brand Refresh to Enhance Category-Leading Franchise Opportunity

North America's Largest Home Inspection Company Eyes System-Wide Growth with Revamped Franchise System

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post, the largest home inspection company in North America, has announced a complete brand refresh that is intended to provide new and existing franchise business owners with a more enticing and profitable franchise opportunity than ever before. The systemwide revamp is also intended to keep Pillar To Post on track with its anticipated growth goals.

To expand its network of franchise business owners, Pillar To Post is actively seeking individuals interested in building multi-inspector teams. While home inspection or real estate experience is welcomed, it is considered optional. The brand aims to accelerate its growth in both new and established markets through streamlined training approaches, technological advancements, and the proven support of a traditional franchise system. With these strategic elements in place, Pillar To Post is confident in surpassing its growth objectives in the near future.

"Revamping our franchise system is a perfect jumping point to begin 2024. After our success so far, this will only make our process more efficient and streamlined for even more potential franchise business owners," said Eric Steward, Pillar To Post's Senior Director of Franchise Recruiting. "Local business growth is our priority, as is maintaining the standards we've set. With this new process in place, we'll help franchise business owners to run, not walk, when establishing their new business."

Since 1994, Pillar To Post has been the standard for home inspections from coast to coast and beyond, serving both the United States and Canada. Using their Ultimate Home Inspection, the brand offers the most efficient and advanced on-site home inspection that delivers reports within minutes. The trust, efficiency, and one-of-a-kind services has allowed Pillar To Post to be named to Entrepreneur's Franchise500® ranking as a best in category for 18 years in a row.

"The Pillar To Post namesake has developed significantly over the last 30 years, and these latest additions to our franchise offering are meant to ensure we manage to see 30 more," said Pillar To Post President and CEO Charles Furlough. "And like any franchise with heavy ambitions, it all starts with finding the right franchise partners."

For more information on Pillar To Post franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.pillartopost.com/.

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are nearly 500 franchises located in 47 states and 9 Canadian provinces. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

SOURCE Pillar To Post, Inc.