Pilot Company Extends Free Meal for Veterans Day and Seeks to Raise $1M for Veteran Careers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Pilot Company is extending its appreciation for military service members and their families by offering a complimentary meal* at over 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers nationwide. Additionally, Pilot Company is inviting guests to round up** and raise funds to support the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting veterans in transitioning to successful civilian careers post-military service.

Pilot Company and Call of Duty Endowment kick off roundup campaign in Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers to support careers for veterans. Pilot Company offers veterans and their families a free meal for Veterans Day.

From October 23 through November 12, 2023, visit any participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel center to round up purchases to the nearest whole dollar. Pilot Company will donate 100% of the roundup proceeds directly to the Call of Duty Endowment.** This year, the company is aiming to raise $1 million and will match donations up to $100,000 to help the Call of Duty Endowment place more than 1,600 service members and their families into successful careers. Since 2019, Pilot Company and its guests have raised over $3 million in donations for the Call of Duty Endowment, resulting in more than 5,500 veterans finding post-military careers.

"We owe our nation's veterans and their families our gratitude and are honored to offer them a free meal in our stores to celebrate Veterans Day," said Brian Ferguson, Air Force veteran and chief merchant at Pilot Company. "It's great to have organizations like the Call of Duty Endowment dedicated to helping find opportunities for veterans to lead and excel in their careers after the military. We are proud of our veterans at Pilot Company, and I am grateful to my fellow veterans for their service and sacrifice. Happy Veterans Day."

Over Veterans Day weekend, service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will receive a free meal credit valued up to $12.* The Veterans Day offer can be claimed November 10-12, 2023, through the myRewards Plus app and redeemed at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers on a wide range of food and beverage options, including hot and cold deli items, popular snacks, fountain drinks, Pilot coffee and meals at participating on-site restaurants.* Any remaining balance from the one-time $12 credit will be reflected on the guest's receipt after checkout and can be used on subsequent visits during the offer period through Veterans Day weekend.*

Once verified with ID.me, service members can access exclusive deals and a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages* at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers when using myRewards Plus at checkout. For more information on Pilot Company's military discount, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its giving-back initiatives, visit pilotcompany.com/about. To quickly find nearby Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers and for more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app.* More information on the Call of Duty Endowment is available at callofdutyendowment.org.

Pilot Company proudly employs veterans across its organization and encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to apply to any of their open positions by visiting jobs.pilotflyingj.com/talent-communitieshttps://jobs.pilotflyingj.com/talent-communities.

*Must use myRewards Plus app to redeem. Data rates may apply. Certain food and beverage exclusions apply. Other terms and conditions apply. (see pilotflyingj.com/rewards)

**Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

About Pilot Company:

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Pilot Company has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with over 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. As a fuel and energy leader, Pilot Company is the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and is paving the way to the future by developing an EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network provides smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with a variety of fueling locations that offer everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards is available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

