Pilot Flying J Announces $1 Million Donation to American Heart Association

In honor of American Heart Month, Pilot Flying J and its network of travel centers and convenience stores partnered with guests across the country to support the American Heart Association's mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. The contribution exceeds the company's goal of raising $1 million during the month of February, surpassing the $981,000 it raised in 2018.

This donation places Pilot Flying J third among top national fundraisers for the AHA's "Life Is Why We Give™" campaign.

"It is always a source of pride to support great organizations such as the American Heart Association, and I am overwhelmed by the combined efforts of our Pilot Flying J team members and guests to make such a big impact for the cause of heart health," said Mike Rodgers, senior vice president and chief strategy & information officer at Pilot Flying J. "We set a lofty goal, and we're thrilled we reached it. But our true hope is that participating in this campaign has raised awareness and action in pursuing heart health and helping those impacted by heart disease and stroke. On behalf of everyone at Pilot Flying J, I extend a huge thanks for all of the support."

In February, Pilot Flying J's fundraising initiatives included the sale of paper hearts for $1, $3 or $5 and the ability for guests to round-up their purchases to the next dollar at the more than 650 Pilot and Flying J locations in the U.S. Guests could also donate through a link on the Pilot Flying J website. The company also featured exclusive offers in the Pilot Flying J mobile app for free healthier food and beverage items with the purchase of a $5 paper heart.

To celebrate American Heart Month and an early Valentine's Day, Pilot Flying J partnered with University of Tennessee (UT) student-athletes and the American Heart Association to surprise patients at UT Medical Center's Heart Hospital. The student-athletes delivered red balloons, cards signed by Pilot Flying J team members and $50 Pilot Flying J gift cards to help fuel each patient's journey toward better health.

"Pilot Flying J's team has again gone above and beyond in supporting our mission through this campaign," said David Markiewicz, executive vice president for the American Heart Association's Greater Southeast Affiliate. "The generous support of companies like Pilot Flying J make a significant impact on the American Heart Association's programs and initiatives. The team created a great combination of fundraising measures and even found the time to spread goodwill to current heart patients. We appreciate all of the Pilot Flying J guests and team members who made this donation a reality."

Giving back to the communities in which we operate has been a core value of Pilot Flying J since the beginning. To learn more about the company's giving back programs, visit www.pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

About Life Is Why We Give™

We all deserve to live a long, healthy and happy life. However, heart disease and stroke are robbing too many of us from this innate entitlement. The American Heart Association is working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to live their best life. When people donate or purchase goods and services that benefit the AHA from our Life is Why We Give cause supporters, it puts us closer to the quality of life we all deserve. Life Is Why We Give allows consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give in honor of those reasons. Too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. It's time we fight back together and affirm that we're more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.

