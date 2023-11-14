Pilot Flying J is Making the Miles Merry with Seasonal Coffee, Savings, Giveaways and More for the Holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J, the leading travel center network in North America, is bringing holiday cheer to travelers and professional drivers with its Make the Miles Merry campaign. To celebrate the holiday season, Pilot Flying J is bringing back guest-favorite specialty coffee flavors, its annual 'Hauliday Giveaway' and more ways to save on every drive.

Pilot Flying J kicks off the holiday season with seasonal coffee, savings, giveaways and gift ideas for travelers.
"Whether you're visiting family or hauling goods to communities across North America, we have something for everyone who comes through our doors this holiday season," said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot Company. "From winter favorites and great gifts to ways to save and win, Pilot Flying J is here to make your travels merry."

Shoppers looking for last-minute and unique gifts will find an array of popular toys, tech gadgets, cozy blankets and travel gear, clothing, tchotchkes and the exclusive Pilot Flying J holiday elf. Back by popular demand and for a limited time are Pilot Flying J's seasonal coffees, including the bold and nutty bourbon pecan, comforting Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino and the sweet and smooth caramel cold brew. For those who crave the quintessential autumn favorite, they can stir in some pumpkin spice creamer or choose from a wide selection of flavored creamers to customize their brew.

Adding to the festivities is Pilot Flying J's 'Hauliday Giveaway,' providing drivers 12 days to win great prizes, including Bluetooth headsets, truck gear, gift cards and more exclusive items. Beginning on December 4, comment on each day's post through the Pilot Flying J Facebook page for a chance to enter and win.** Winners will be notified on each day's post.

In the spirit of giving, Pilot Flying J is offering 5 cents off every gallon of gas and daily deals through the myRewards Plus app.* Professional drivers can also earn up to four points per gallon of commercial diesel through the PushForPoints program in myRewards Plus app.* Points earned may be redeemed on holiday gifts, food, beverages, coffee, gear and more.*

For more information about Pilot Flying J's holiday offerings and to purchase e-gift cards for family and friends, visit pilotflyingj.com/holiday. To quickly find nearby Pilot and Flying J travel centers and to save at every stop, download the myRewards Plus app.*

*Data rates may apply. Other terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.

**Terms and conditions apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/giveaway for complete terms and conditions.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

