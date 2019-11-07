Pilot Flying J Announces Family-Friendly Parental Leave for all Team Members

"As a family-owned business that is one of the country's largest private companies, it is critical that we support our team members with growing families," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "We recognize the importance of focusing on your family's well-being and that welcoming a new family member can be an exciting and stressful time. We strongly believe that paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers is a much-needed benefit, especially for hourly workers in the retail and convenience store industries and we are proud to provide this benefit to our team members."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, as of March 2018, only 17% of all civilian workers had access to paid family leave. In the retail industry, where many employees are part-time and hourly, this number is even lower at 7%. In addition, 7 in 10 fathers in the U.S. that took parental leave only used 10 days of leave or less.

Pilot Flying J's workforce is comprised of a wide variety of full- and part-time roles across its locations, including the headquarters in Knoxville, offices in Texas, and the more than 650 travel centers across the U.S. In addition to paid parental leave, Pilot Flying J team members enjoy excellent benefit packages, including:

Weekly pay

Paid time off

401k contributions

contributions Tuition assistance

Comprehensive and affordable medical plans for full-time team members, including a $10 per week plan for hourly team members

As a company committed to its people-first culture, Pilot Flying J invests in the development and wellness of its team members with access to mentoring programs, a career pathing tool and professional skills development. The company also provides a fully equipped gym at its headquarters, low cost gym membership plans, and a well-being app with challenges and sweepstakes to engage with team members in their commitment to health.

Pilot Flying J is looking for more incredible people to join its team. There are opportunities for friendly, team-oriented individuals at select travel center locations and more than 60 experienced maintenance technicians at the Truck Care Service Centers. The company also plans to hire more than 50 professionals in digital and technology innovation.

For more information about the culture, benefits and employment opportunities at Pilot Flying J, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

