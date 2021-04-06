Pilot Flying J Introduces New Breakfast Sandwiches Worth Stopping For

Paired with the best coffee on the interstate, Pilot Flying J is the ultimate stop for a quick, freshly made breakfast with more than 10 options on its morning menu. Its newest breakfast sandwiches are prepared with fresh savory eggs, rich natural cheeses, and a selection of Tennessee-made Goolsby Sausage patty or Tyson bacon.

"Our guests asked for even better breakfast and we took the challenge by introducing four new breakfast sandwiches that give an extra satisfying start to the day," said Shannon Johnson, senior executive chef for Pilot Flying J. "When you're on the road, a fresh meal made with quality ingredients is all the fuel you need to reach your destination. With these new additions to our unexpectedly awesome menu, there's no debate that our breakfast is worth stopping for."

Guests can enjoy four new creations to kick start their morning:

Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit - The tried-and-true breakfast sandwich just got even bigger. The new sausage is 25% bigger and the biscuit is fluffier than ever before.

- The tried-and-true breakfast sandwich just got even bigger. The new sausage is 25% bigger and the biscuit is fluffier than ever before. Sausage, egg and cheese croissant - This sandwich includes a premium croissant and an even larger sausage patty.

- This sandwich includes a premium croissant and an even larger sausage patty. Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit – A classic breakfast sandwich with crispy Tyson bacon and made even better with a fluffier biscuit.

– A classic breakfast sandwich with crispy Tyson bacon and made even better with a fluffier biscuit. Bacon, egg and cheese French toast - Unlike a typical breakfast sandwich, this sweet and savory creation has two French toast rounds with a delicious cinnamon swirl in every bite.

Breakfast is served each day from 5 AM to 10 AM at participating locations with options for every guest, including its new breakfast sandwiches, a jumbo smoked chicken burrito, jumbo brisket burrito, loaded omelet pizza, sausage gravy pizza, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage patties, breakfast potatoes, tater tots, and oatmeal. For the perfect breakfast combination, pair it with a cappuccino, all-natural cold brew, iced coffee or a cup of one of their exclusive lines of premium coffee varieties.

From Apr. 5-11, 2021, guests can save $1 off any new breakfast sandwich by redeeming the offer in the myRewardsPlus™ app at any of the 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.*

To learn more about Pilot Flying J's full assortment of breakfast options, visit pilotflyingj.com/breakfast/. To find the nearest Pilot or Flying J Travel Center, download the myRewards Plus™ app.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

