Pilot Flying J Invites Guests to 'Relish' National Hot Dog Day

"Let's be 'frank,' what could be better than a classic hot dog on a summer day? A free one!" said Shannon Johnson, vice president of innovation for Pilot Flying J. "Stop by any participating Pilot or Flying J location to redeem your offer for a free hot dog or grill item, top it off with your favorite fixings and fulfill that craving for a timeless American treat."

Memorial Day through Labor Day not only marks the unofficial beginning and end of the summer vacation season, it signifies peak hot dog season. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs – or 818 hot dogs every second – during that period.

Guests who take advantage of the National Hot Dog Day promotion can customize their free hot dog with Pilot Flying J's extensive offering of fresh cold toppings, ranging from sauerkraut to sliced jalapenos and banana peppers. The roller grill menu includes a variety of other "crave-able" options at select locations, including:

jalapeno cheese hot dogs,

Johnsonville grilled brats,

Johnsonville country recipe sausages,

and breakfast sausage links, available during breakfast hours.

Download the Pilot Flying J app* to find nearby Pilot and Flying J locations and to save money with exclusive offers like National Hot Dog Day and daily deals on popular food and drinks.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, roadside assistance available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit https://pilotflyingj.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Pilot Flying J

Related Links

www.pilotflyingj.com

