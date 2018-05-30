Pilot Flying J is Hiring 5,000 Team Members This Summer

"We are always looking for team members who wake up excited to be part of our team and to deliver the experience our guests know and expect from us," said Paul Shore, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Pilot Flying J. "Our care and commitment to our team members originated 60 years ago as a small family-owned company by a Korean War veteran and we are proud to offer our team of over 27,000 employees a family-like work environment with great opportunities and benefits."

As part of the company's commitment to its team members, Pilot Flying J provides access to benefits for full-time and part-time hires including weekly pay, affordable health plans, training, advancement opportunities and perks like free fountain and hot beverages. Pilot Flying J offers a variety of development and career growth opportunities, including leadership training, internship and rotational programs.

Pilot Flying J is focused on hiring dedicated team members in positions that range from entry-level up to management roles across the company's retail, restaurant and deli operations throughout North America. Pilot Flying J hires team members that understand the needs of guests and are committed to elevating the overall customer experience. Unlike other summer jobs, the company intends for both full-time and part-time hires to extend well beyond Labor Day.

Team members across the combined network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America serve more than 1.6 million customers daily. Because of these team members and their dedication, Pilot Flying J is truly a great place to work and shop.

For more information on opportunities available this summer at Pilot Flying J or the company's internship programs, please visit: https://jobs.pilotflyingj.com/.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 145 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 15 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com/ for more information.

