Pilot Flying J Reveals Surprising Popular Food and Beverage Items by State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans hit the road over the summer, but before they can enjoy beaches and bonfires, parents are bracing themselves for the No. 1 source of stress on family road trips:* where to stop to eat. In honor of one of the top summer travel weeks over the July 4 holiday, Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, rounded up surprising popular food and beverage items by state.

To see how travelers' tastes differ across the U.S., Pilot Flying J analyzed the top 20 most popular food and beverage items from its 2017 sales data by state and identified interesting best sellers. Here are a few states' favorite flavors:

People love Pilot Coffee – it ranked among the top five food and beverage sellers in every state

– it ranked among the top five food and beverage sellers in every state 37 states are going bananas for bananas –Florida, Texas , Georgia and Indiana each sold over 300,000 in the last year

–Florida, , and each sold over 300,000 in the last year States' favorite PJ Fresh pizza flavor? Pepperoni , which made the top 20 list in 36 states

, which made the top 20 list in 36 states Minnesotans love their egg rolls – they bought more than any other state

– they bought more than any other state Sides rule in Massachusetts – favorite PJ Fresh sides are green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese

– favorite PJ Fresh sides are Hot dogs are a top pick in six states, including Connecticut , New Jersey , New York , North Carolina , Maryland and West Virginia

"It's clear our guests have diverse tastes across the country," said Whitney Haslam Johnson, chief experience officer for Pilot Flying J. "As a mother of three, I understand the need for variety and choice, especially on the road. Fortunately for summer travelers, Pilot Flying J's large assortment of food and beverage offerings provide solutions for their road trip cravings, no matter what their tastes."

Along with restaurant franchises in many travel centers, Pilot Flying J also offers PJ Fresh Marketplace, a fast casual dining experience that delivers high-quality, on-the-go food options that are made in-house daily for guests – from salads and fruit bowls, to freshly-made sandwiches and PJ Fresh Pizza, hand-crafted with 100 percent real mozzarella cheese and a variety of toppings.

From June-August, Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers are featuring a "bonus bundle" for summer travelers: Purchase any fresh food item and get a large fountain drink for $1 or a slice of PJ Fresh Pizza for $2. Guests can save all year at Pilot and Flying J locations with valuable weekly deals on food and beverages through myOffers® in the myPilot® app.

