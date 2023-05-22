Pilot Flying J revs up for a 10 out of 10 summer with giveaway, gas savings and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The busy summer travel season kicks off with National Road Trip Day on May 26, the Friday before Memorial Weekend, and Pilot Flying J is revving up to make it a 10 out of 10 summer for travelers with a $10,000 giveaway*, special offers and must-try road trip foods.

Celebrate National Road Trip Day on the Friday before Memorial Weekend, May 26, 2023, with Pilot Flying J's $10,000 giveaway. Go further this summer with 10 cents off every gas gallon at participating Pilot Flying J locations.

According to AAA, more than 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, with the bulk of travelers choosing to drive to their destination. In honor of National Road Trip Day, Pilot Flying J is fueling summer travels with a $10,000 giveaway* from May 22-31 with daily chances to win $1,000 Pilot Flying J gift cards. To enter to win, visit Pilot Flying J's Facebook each day of the giveaway to share road trip photos and favorites.*

"Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and take in the sights, and Pilot Flying J is ready to help travelers make the most of their adventures with special deals this summer," said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. "Wherever you are heading, there's a Pilot or Flying J along the way to fill up and refresh with plenty of options to make everyone in the car happy."

From May 22 – September 5, 2023, travelers can save 10 cents off every gallon of gas at more than 800 participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 travel centers.** To score these savings all summer, text "SAVE10" to 26494 and follow the text prompts to redeem the discount at the pump or in store.** For additional special offers, including weekly deals on favorite drinks and snacks, and to find nearby locations, download the myRewards Plus app.***

To satisfy those road trip cravings, Pilot Flying J is adding to its menu of made-in-house foods with new items, such as "The Big Dog" – a half-pound, all-beef, footlong hot dog roped in fresh pizza dough and topped with garlic butter – and its new cheesy breadsticks launching June 6. Other seasonal items include Nashville Hot Chicken wings, corn chowder soup, and fresh-cut fruit with watermelon, grapes, and cantaloupe.

"Branch out and try something new this summer – we've got it all in store for you!" said Ingoldt. "Not only does Pilot Flying J make the perfect stop while on the road, we are also an awesome place to work. This summer, we are looking for 10,000 people to join our team and help us bring joy to millions of travelers."

Pilot Flying J is hiring 10,000 new team members this summer for a variety of roles across the country. Visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/nationalhiring or text "PFJJOBS" to 25000 to discover career opportunities with better benefits today.****

For more information about Pilot Flying J's summer deals and giveaway, visit pilotflyingj.com/summer.

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. No purchase necessary. View the official contest rules for details.

**Offer valid on gas & auto diesel gallons through September 5, 2023. Texting gives consent to Pilot Flying J auto-marketing SMS. Msg & data rates may apply. Consent not required for purchase. Terms and conditions at pilotflyingj.com/summer.

***Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions may apply.

****Data rates may apply. Equal opportunity employer.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care, and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes, and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

