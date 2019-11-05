Pilot Flying J Thanks All Who Served with Free Breakfast and Donation this Veterans Day

"As a veteran-founded company, we have immense gratitude for our country's servicemen and women," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "We proudly honor those who serve and look forward to welcoming veterans to our travel centers to enjoy a coffee and breakfast on us this Veterans Day. In appreciation of our many veteran team members and guests, it is our privilege to support the Call of Duty Endowment to help veterans find great careers."

"The Call of Duty Endowment is grateful for this generous gift from Pilot Flying J and their commitment to the military community," said Dan Goldenberg, executive director of Call of Duty Endowment. "Every cent will be used to place veterans into high quality jobs and we estimate it will result in the placement of more than 190 veterans. That represents security and a successful transition into civilian life for a company-sized group of veterans and their families."

Veterans can visit any participating Pilot or Flying J Travel Center from Nov. 8-11 to redeem their exclusive offer in the Pilot Flying J app* for a free Pilot Coffee and their choice of one free PJ Fresh® breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item. The offer includes any size cup of Pilot Flying J's "best coffee on the interstate" with premium coffee varieties, available hot or iced and ground fresh with bean-to-cup. Download the Pilot Flying J app** to access the Veterans Day offer and find nearby Pilot and Flying J locations.

In honor of Veterans Day, Pilot Flying J is also launching a new limited-edition stars and stripes design on its coffee cups for guests to join in showing their appreciation for all who served. NASCAR partner Michael Annett will join Pilot Flying J in honoring veterans with the debut of the stars and stripes design on his JR Motorsports No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet in November and a chance for veterans to win VIP garage access passes for one of three upcoming races. For more information, follow @MichaelAnnett on social media.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J's commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.

* Other terms and conditions may apply.

** Data rates may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, a nationwide network of 32 Truck Care service centers with roadside assistance, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

SOURCE Pilot Flying J