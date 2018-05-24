Pilot Flying J Truck Care Offers Free Mid-Trip Inspections for CVSA Roadcheck Event

"During the 72-hour CVSA Roadcheck event, all commercial drivers should be prepared for a thorough inspection of both driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness," said Jason Davis, director of operations for Pilot Flying J Truck Care Service Centers. "Leading up to the event, Pilot Flying J Truck Care is here to provide necessary preparation tips to professional drivers and to help ensure trucks meet the requirements necessary for the checks. By offering free mid-trip inspections, our hope is that we help more professional drivers pass the checks successfully."

Mid-trip inspections are heavily focused on checking the tires and brakes of trucks, and also include the inspection of windshields, exhaust, lights and more. The three most common failed items are tires, brakes and lights. Performing proper inspections on each of these will help reduce the chances of receiving a violation.

In addition to the mid-trip inspection, Pilot Flying J recommends professional drivers take advantage of the below tips to help prepare ahead of inspection week and every day as they travel the nation's highways delivering products and goods:

Buckle Up!: Wearing a seatbelt is more important than just avoiding a violation, it could save a life. Documentation: Drivers are required to carry specific documents. These include, but are not limited to a license, any endorsements if applicable, medical card and hours-of-service tracking device (ELD). Tires, Wheels, Rims and Hubs: Ensure all are examined for defects, including cuts, cracks and leaks. Brakes: Confirm there are no missing, non-functioning, loose, contaminated or cracked parts on the brake system and examine all brake systems to ensure proper functioning and pressure. Lights: Inspect all required lamps for proper color, operation, mounting and visibility.

Throughout the Roadcheck event, professional drivers can utilize Pilot Flying J Truck Care's 130+ mobile emergency roadside assistance trucks as well as the company's 16 Service Center locations across its footprint. Pilot Flying J Truck Care services include mobile emergency roadside assistance, on-site Service Center assistance, tire sales and service offering for both Retail and National Account products, preventive maintenance and light mechanical assistance to professional drivers.

The combined network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America serves more than 1.6 million customers daily. Download the myPilot app to conveniently find parking information, Service Center locations, call for emergency roadside assistance and join myRewards to save in-store with special deals and incentives.

*Offer only valid during Promotional Period (May 22-June 7, 2018). Limit one Complimentary Mid-Trip Inspection per truck during Promotional Period. Available for booking at any Pilot Flying J Truck Care Service Center location or through Roadside Assistance mobile units. Includes a visual inspection only. Completion of visual inspection shall in no way guarantee a truck is CVSA-certified or otherwise free of CVSA violations. Driver will be notified of any issues or problems identified during the inspection, and corrective or maintenance services may be made available for an additional charge. No purchase necessary for inspection. No cash value, rainchecks or substitutes allowed. Other restrictions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 145 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 15 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com/ for more information.

