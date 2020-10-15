Pilot Pen And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announce Winners Of $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant And G2 Overachievers Student Grant

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8753251-pilot-pen-priyanka-chopra-jonas-g2-overachievers-student-grant-winners/

"Both Samii and Cyrus are great examples of the Overachiever spirit; overcoming obstacles and going beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to make a positive difference," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Pilot Pen. "Together with our very own G2 Overachiever, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, we are delighted to be able to help Samii and Cyrus to continue Overachieving and making a lasting impact on the lives of others."

Samii Emdur is a pediatric oncology nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, but her passion for helping children extends far beyond her profession. Samii first became a foster parent at the age of 23. Since then she has fostered 10 children including her daughter, whom she recently adopted. These experiences gave Samii a deep understanding of the challenges faced by siblings in the foster care system, inspiring her to co-found Camp to Belong, River Valley in 2018. Camp to Belong is a nonprofit whose mission is to reunite siblings separated in foster care. In 2019, the camp reunited more than 40 siblings ages 7-18. So far in 2020, the camp has hosted a virtual camp for 50 campers, ages 4-18, allowing them to reconnect, despite the challenges of Covid-19. Over the next 5 years, Samii's goal is to continue to reunite foster siblings and strengthen these important connections by providing opportunities to create more positive childhood memories.

Cyrus Rosen is a 17-year-old high school student from Wilmington, DE, and the creator of Bubl Health, a digital platform that enables patients across the world with the same medical diagnosis to connect and share tips, stories, and experiences. The app was inspired by his mother, who felt alone in her own medical diagnosis. Cyrus decided to use technology to create a limitless supportive community.

He launched the Bubl Health app with the goal of spreading awareness and creating digital connection. To date, the app has registered more than 100 active users across 30 patient communities, including a Covid-19 community launched earlier this year. Bubl Health has also recently launched Patient Resource pages on their website, providing valuable information to users outside of the app.

Pilot Pen will continue to recognize and celebrate outstanding Overachievers who go above and beyond their nine-to-five role to make the world a better place. If you or someone you know is making measurable strides to improve your community, share their story in 1,000 to 2,500 handwritten words. Submissions are now open for the next G2 Overachievers Grant and Student Grant and will be accepted through November 15, 2020.

Overachievers like Samii and Cyrus know that to achieve their goals, it's essential to have the right tools. The Pilot G2, America's number one selling pen*, is smooth writing, comfortable to hold and proven to be the longest-lasting gel ink pen**. Available in four point sizes and over 27 ink color options, there's sure to be a G2 perfectly suited for you, no matter how you choose to overachieve.

To learn more about the G2 Overachievers Grant and Student Grant, or to submit a nomination, visit G2Overachievers.com. Also, follow Pilot Pen on social media for more information at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA and #DoYouG2 on Instagram and Twitter. For the latest updates on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' work, follow @PriyankaChopra on Instagram and Twitter.

* #1 selling Gel Pen, NPD, 2019. Data on file.

** Independent ISO testing: Average G2 write out (all point sizes) compared to the average of the top branded gel ink pens testing (all point sizes). Data on File.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

KERRY ANNE WATSON

BRIGHT RED AGENCY · 850.668.6824

[email protected]

SOURCE Pilot Pen

Related Links

https://pilotpen.us

