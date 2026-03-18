PIMCO Recognized as 2026 Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet

Asset Managers Honored for Outstanding 2025 Performance During Envestnet Engage: Manager Forum in Charleston, SC

BERWYN, Pa., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, announced the winners of its 2026 Asset Manager of the Year Awards this week during a ceremony at the firm's Envestnet Engage: Manager Forum event, held at The Charleston Place in Charleston, SC. PIMCO, which won in two categories, was also named overall Manager of the Year.

This is the 22nd year that Envestnet's Asset Manager of the Year Awards has honored high-conviction portfolio managers that embody excellence in investment management across varying market environments and economic conditions.

"We congratulate PIMCO, this year's Manager of the Year, and all category winners and finalists for going above and beyond in what was an especially challenging market during calendar-year 2025," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. "All of these managers have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to developing innovative, out-of-the-box strategies for helping clients navigate market changes. They serve as role models for our industry."

Nominees for Envestnet's Asset Manager of the Year Awards are sourced from a broad roster of mutual funds, model portfolios, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts (SMAs) accessible to financial advisors within the Envestnet ecosystem. For investment strategies to qualify for consideration, each firm must have existing due diligence coverage and research from Envestnet PMC's 30-member research and due diligence team.

Listing of 2026 Category Winners

Multi-Asset Portfolios

Fidelity Target Allocation Model Portfolios, Fidelity Target Allocation Blended Model Portfolios, Fidelity Target Allocation Tax-Aware Model Portfolios

PIMCO Taxable Income Portfolios

Fixed Income

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

PIMCO Income Fund

U.S. Large & All Cap

Wakefield Large Cap Equity SMA

U.S. Small, SMID, and Mid Cap

Eastern Shore Small Cap Equity SMA

International, Emerging Markets, and Global Equity

Causeway Global Value Equity SMA

Sustainable Strategies

Nuveen Core Impact Bond Fund

Specialty

Capital Wealth Enhanced Dividend Income SMA

Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Fund

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

Disclosures:

Envestnet has entered into a strategic relationship with Fidelity Investments and Franklin Templeton for certain program offerings. For more information regarding this relationship and the related conflicts, please reference the Envestnet Asset Management Form ADV Part 2A. The award was based solely on Envestnet | PMC evaluation criteria and was not provided for cash or non-cash compensation.

Award methodology – Envestnet | PMC selected the candidates for the Asset Manager of the Year from approximately 150 third-party strategist managers that are actively available on the Envestnet platform. This universe on the Envestnet platform is diversified across model portfolio solutions ranging from multi-asset, risk-based portfolios to unique, single-strategy solutions. The evaluation was focused on managers that offer unique product solutions with attractive qualitative features, such as strength of firm, investment team, investment process, and risk controls. They also factored in managers with strong performance track records on both an absolute and relative basis between January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. They also placed an emphasis on upside market capture, active fixed income management and consistent risk-adjusted performance while adhering to their investment process.

Nominees for Envestnet's 2026 Manager awards are sourced from a wide roster of mutual funds, ETFs, SMAs, and model portfolios that are accessible to financial advisors within the Envestnet platform. There is one award across seven different categories as well as an overall Manager of the Year award. For investment strategies to qualify for consideration, each eligible strategy must have existing due diligence coverage and research by Envestnet | PMC's 30-member research and due diligence team.

Fidelity Investments is an independent company, unaffiliated with Envestnet.

Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Envestnet and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content.

Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. (1253944.1.0)

Advisors should always conduct their own research and due diligence on investment products and the product managers prior to offering or making a recommendation to a client.

SOURCE Envestnet