Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner Receives Approval for SARS-Cov-2 Virus Kill Claims

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine-Sol® announced today Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces. The new claims come after third-party laboratory testing proved the disinfectant's efficacy against the virus with a 10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.

New research1 from Pine-Sol® found three in five (58%) Black American millennial women are essential workers who have been integral to upholding the economy amid a global pandemic. Of these essential workers, many report the pandemic has made them worried about their own health (58%) and the health of their family and friends (57%). Two in five (40%) Black American millennial women are concerned about access to necessary cleaning products and a majority are concerned about keeping their family safe (67%), keeping themselves safe (64%), and their financial stability (62%).

"With a long-standing history of being a powerful cleaner and disinfectant, and the trusted brand choice within the Black community, Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," said Chris Hyder, Vice President and General Manager of the Cleaning division, at The Clorox Company. "We hope this new Pine-Sol® kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

One way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to disinfect commonly used surfaces throughout your home. To disinfect against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, apply the Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner full-strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. Wet surface, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse. For heavily soiled surfaces, precleaning to remove excess dirt first is required.

For more information about Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner or tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit PineSol.com.

1 Pine-Sol developed and conducted a 10-minute online survey among Black American millennial women (ages 23-38) fielded between June 19th and June 26th, 2020. The survey was fielded among a total of 1,556 women with a national total sample of 1,001 balanced to reflect regional representation, with an oversample of 200 in New York City, 200 in Atlanta, and 155 in Chicago. Unless specified, results are reflective of the national total sample of 1,001. The margin of error of the survey is +/- 2.5% at a 95% confidence level.

