Ping Identity Achieves DOD IL5 Authorization

Ping Identity Helps Defense Agencies Achieve Seamless and Secure Access from Anywhere

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced its core identity and access management (IAM) solutions are now DOD Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorized by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), through UberEther's IAM Advantage , a consolidated offering of best-of-breed identity solutions for Government.

The DOD's Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG) offers a security model and guidelines for the necessary controls for defense agencies, suppliers, and contractors to securely utilize cloud computing. Ping Identity's DOD IL5 authorized solutions for Government help defense agencies and businesses ensure CC SRG compliance with private tenant cloud-based IAM capabilities that span federation, single sign-on, authentication, web/API access management, authorization, and a directory; all essential building blocks for Zero Trust and modern cybersecurity.

"U.S. defense agencies and suppliers want to modernize and move to the cloud, but it needs to be secure," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Our solutions allow the Federal Government's workforce to access applications and data needed to perform their mission securely, from anywhere, and help IT to modernize by harnessing new ways of working. Our partnership with UberEther with strategic distribution through Carahsoft will provide the most complex agencies a clear path towards achieving greater security, especially with respect to cloud resources."

"We are proud to help Ping Identity amplify their recent DOD IL5 authorization, which represents a significant milestone in their mission to provide the highest level of security to our nation's defense agencies," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President for Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Together with our reseller partners, we can now offer the Public Sector access to a FedRAMP High in-process, IL5 ICAM solution through a variety of Carahsoft contracts, empowering agencies to advance their Zero Trust initiatives in both unclassified and secure environments."

Ping's DOD IL5 solution offers the highest level of ICAM controls for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and can meaningfully support National Security Systems (NSSs). Ping Identity offers full feature parity for our solutions for government in hybrid, on-premises, DDIL, air-gapped, and DOD IL5 environments regardless of whether they are deployed within UberEther's IAM Advantage platform.

For more information on why Ping's DOD IL5 ICAM future-proofs mission-critical architecture and meets the security requirements of today's threat landscape, read our DOD IL5 blog .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

About UberEther

Founded in 2010, UberEther is a full stack technology integrator that builds innovative solutions for our clients and turns their security and access control needs into a value-added enabler that transforms the organization in ways previously not possible. We take pride in delivering reliable, repeatable, and secure solutions that provide tangible results for each organization we team with. Learn more at www.uberether.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more.

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.