Ping Identity Adds Key ICAM Capabilities to FedRAMP High & DoD IL5 Offerings

Ping Government Identity Cloud helps federal agencies and government suppliers boost compliance, security, and digital experience

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, announced the addition of key identity capabilities to its FedRAMP High & DoD IL5 offerings. With Ping Government Identity Cloud, federal agencies and government suppliers now have access to capabilities that enable them to boost compliance, security and experiences through modernizing identity, credential and access management.

Following FedRAMP High certification, DOD Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization, and joining with ForgeRock, Ping Government Identity Cloud now offers authorized identity capabilities for multi-factor authentication (MFA), identity governance and administration (IGA), lifecycle management (LCM), relationship management, and orchestration. These features enable:

Greater efficiency by leveraging a single identity vendor for end-to-end FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 identity capabilities, which are critical security thresholds for many federal organizations, especially DoD agencies and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

by leveraging a single identity vendor for end-to-end FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 identity capabilities, which are critical security thresholds for many federal organizations, especially DoD agencies and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Better experiences and agility for government agents and citizens, by orchestrating identity technologies that make it easier to log in and securely access resources.

for government agents and citizens, by orchestrating identity technologies that make it easier to log in and securely access resources. Better compliance with OMB M-21-31, especially for EL3 requirements, through visibility and logging of IGA and LCM events, enabling government workers to automate access request workflows, recertify that access, ensure toxic combinations of access are blocked, and easily certify compliance with policies.

"The addition of these identity features to Ping's FedRAMP High offerings comes at a critical time for federal agencies and government suppliers," said Loren Russon, SVP of Product and Technology at Ping Identity. "Not only does it come on the heels of the Department of Defense's requirements for cloud solution providers to have FedRAMP Moderate ATO (or higher) to meet CMMC compliance, but also follows CISA's proposed cyber incident reporting rules for critical infrastructure organizations. These capabilities will enable government entities to not only be compliant but also help protect themselves from advancing cybersecurity risks."

Delivered as dedicated tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) instead of multi-tenant like other identity vendors, the solution combines adaptive authentication, dynamic authorization, and orchestration solutions at a higher level of security and compliance than is available through other solutions in the industry. Additionally, Ping is the only identity vendor that can deliver full feature parity of identity capabilities in any deployment model, including SaaS, on-premises, hybrid, DDIL (disrupted, disconnected, intermittent, and low-bandwidth) and air-gapped environments.

To learn more about Ping Government Identity Cloud, explore here or read the datasheet.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

Media Contacts:

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Ping Identity