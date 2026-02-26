Ping Identity Secure Containers Approved for Iron Bank to Accelerate IL5 Deployment Across Defense Environments

Hardened, IL5-Aligned Identity Infrastructure Enabling Secure Mission-Ready Defense and Federal Operations

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced that its Secure Containers have received Iron Bank approval, enabling Department of War (DOW) programs and defense partners to deploy Impact Level 5 (IL5)-aligned identity infrastructure with reciprocity across cloud and tactical deployments.

As hybrid cloud modernization expands into contested and Denied, Disconnected, Intermittent, and Limited (D-DIL) environments, identity has become operational infrastructure rather than a supporting security layer. Iron Bank approval helps reduce deployment friction and strengthens DOW programs' ability to implement IL5-compliant, Zero Trust-aligned identity services with consistency across mission operations.

Ping delivers feature parity between its IL5, FedRAMP High, and Iron Bank deployments, enabling defense teams to deploy without re-architecting or reducing functionality. This consistency positions Ping Identity as a unified identity control layer across IL5, FedRAMP High and tactical defense environments.

"Identity is mission-critical infrastructure for modern defense operations," said Troy Grubbs, Public Sector Leader at Ping Identity. "Iron Bank approval removes friction from IL5 deployment, allowing defense leaders to implement Zero Trust identity controls with operational confidence."

Operational Impact for DOW Environments

Validated Feature Parity Across Environments: Ping Identity delivers the same ICAM capabilities deployed in IL5 and FedRAMP High environments within its Iron Bank containers, ensuring configuration consistency and eliminating feature trade-offs.

Accelerated Authorization Through Reciprocity: Iron Bank validation enables reuse across DOW programs, reducing redundant security evaluations and shortening deployment timelines across mission theaters.

Zero Trust Identity Enforcement: Ping Identity's ICAM capabilities include multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), Governance and adaptive authentication. These capabilities verify every user and device before granting access, reinforcing Zero Trust architecture across defense systems.

Resilience in Tactical and D-DIL Conditions: Ping Identity's Secure Containers support authentication and access across remote, disconnected, and high-risk operational environments where hardened infrastructure is essential.

Strengthening the DOW's Secure Cloud Strategy

Secure cloud adoption within the DOW requires hardened identity infrastructure that supports hybrid and tactical deployments while meeting IL5 and FedRAMP High requirements.

By combining Iron Bank validation with high-assurance ICAM capabilities, Ping Identity enables federal agencies and defense partners to modernize securely, deploy confidently, and sustain operational readiness in contested environments.

Availability



Ping Identity Secure Containers are available now in Iron Bank and supported for IL5 and FedRAMP High deployments.

For additional technical detail, read the blog post: " Ping Identity's Secure Containers in Iron Bank Strengthen DOW Data Security ."

About Ping Identity



At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com .

