Ping Identity Advances Universal Services to Redefine Trust in the Age of AI-Driven Fraud

A new model for continuous, verified trust across every identity, every interaction, and every environment

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced its Universal Services, a set of identity services that enable organizations to move beyond authentication and continuously establish, validate, and protect trust across every digital interaction.

As impersonation attacks, synthetic identities, and AI-driven social engineering accelerate, enterprises can no longer rely on authentication alone. Trust established at login quickly erodes across onboarding, account recovery, help desks, and high-risk actions. These are exactly the moments where modern attackers target. At the same time, most large organizations run complex, multi-provider identity environments with little tolerance for disruption.

Universal Services address both realities. They deliver continuous identity assurance across customers, workforce, partners, and non-human identities across any identity provider, without forcing rip-and-replace decisions.

This shift toward verified trust brings identity security, assurance, and fraud prevention together into a single, continuous model for validating trust across digital interactions, before access is granted, during high-risk actions, and whenever risk changes.

"Trust can't stop at login, and it can't live inside a single identity system," said Andre Durand, Founder and CEO of Ping Identity. "Universal Services give enterprises a way to continuously verify and protect identity across every interaction without dismantling the identity infrastructure they already rely on."

From Authentication to Continuous Trust

For decades, identity security has centered on a single moment: authentication. Once access was granted, trust was assumed. That model no longer holds.

Today's attackers exploit the moments where trust is established or re-established—during onboarding, recovery, support interactions, and sensitive transactions, not just at login. Verified trust shifts identity security from implicit, point-in-time authentication to explicit, continuous trust.

With continuous identity assurance, organizations can:

Validate trust before access is granted

Re-verify identity during high-risk actions

Adapt protections dynamically as risk changes

Because Universal Services integrate with existing identity providers using industry-standard protocols and APIs, enterprises can strengthen security without replacing existing systems.

One Control Plane for Enterprise Trust

Delivered through the Ping Identity Platform, Universal Services operate as a centralized trust and control layer that works alongside existing identity providers—not as a replacement. The platform brings together identity verification, risk evaluation, privacy-preserving zero-knowledge biometrics, orchestration, and fine-grained authorization within a single control plane. This allows enterprises to define, apply, and govern trust policies consistently across fragmented identity environments.

With Universal Services, organizations are enabled to:

Reduce fraud and account takeover

and account takeover Lower operational costs by minimizing manual reviews and help desk dependency

Improve user experience through adaptive, risk-based friction

Modernize identity security without large-scale migrations

Built for Real-World Enterprise Environments

Universal Services were developed in response to customer demand for stronger identity assurance in complex, multi-provider environments. Rather than introducing another silo, Ping designed them to unify identity, security, and fraud signals across existing stacks. This approach supports workforce, customer, partner and agentic AI identities from a single orchestration layer.

Common use cases include verified onboarding, fraud-resistant access, secure account recovery, help desk protection, and adaptive authorization for high-risk actions. The same trust model extends naturally to non-human and AI-driven identities as enterprises adopt automation and agents at scale.

Availability

Ping Identity Universal Services are available today through existing Ping capabilities and free trial experiences, with additional enhancements planned throughout 2026.

To learn more, explore your organization's trust readiness with our Fraud Diagnostic Quiz .

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter/X: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Ping Identity