Ping Identity Marks Digital Trust Milestone with Zero-Knowledge Biometrics in the Age of AI

Completion of the Keyless acquisition adds privacy-preserving biometric authentication and

re-verification to strengthen enterprise defenses against AI-powered spoofing and fraud.

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today strengthened its identity platform to help enterprises counter increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks. With the acquisition of Keyless now complete, Ping adds Zero-Knowledge Biometrics to its portfolio, expanding access to device-independent, cryptographically protected biometric authentication and re-verification, elevating the standard for verified trust across the digital ecosystem.

Keyless' patented Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology re-verifies the originally verified person with one glance, enabling lightning-fast multi-factor authentication and re-verification in under 300 milliseconds. Each re-verification uses advanced cryptographic techniques that ensure biometric data is never stored in a retrievable or reconstructable form. The result is a highly portable, privacy-first approach that eliminates the need for a dedicated device, while helping organizations counter deepfakes, impersonation, and account takeover.

How Will Ping's Acquisition of Keyless Help Enterprises Create Trusted Digital Experiences?

"AI is accelerating identity-based attacks. Authentication must be resilient and simple to use, while simultaneously ensuring the originally verified user is who they say they are" said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "Keyless delivers privacy-preserving biometrics that make strong verification effortless. Now that the acquisition is complete, we can bring this simplicity and strength to customers across every digital interaction."

Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-Founder of Keyless, added: "Joining Ping Identity is a major milestone for our team and technology. Zero-Knowledge Biometrics allow organizations to re-verify the originally verified identity across the entire journey—onboarding, access, step up, and recovery—without ever exposing biometric data. Together with Ping, we can deliver that level of protection at a global scale."

How Does This Acquisition Combine Ping and Keyless Capabilities, While Furthering Ping's One Platform Strategy?

Keyless securely binds a user to one or more devices and can also re-verify different users on a shared device, strengthening Ping's ability to support re-verification in environments where traditional MFA falls short. Together, Ping and Keyless provide continuous identity assurance by extending strong verification across diverse identity environments and use cases.

The combined capabilities across customer, workforce, and B2B identity use cases will help enterprises:

Support continuous identity assurance across all stages of the identity lifecycle.

Prevent account takeover and identity fraud with one glance at the camera.

Deliver passwordless multifactor authentication and seamless single sign-on.

Provide mobile and frontline workers with instant biometric re-verification in less than 300ms.

Protect critical user moments, including account creation and recovery.

Support compliance with global privacy and security regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, eIDAS 2.0, and the emerging PSD3.

Together, these capabilities advance Ping's Platform vision: delivering verified trust across all identities without adding friction, compromising privacy, or reducing control.

Keyless technology is now available to customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

