Ping Identity and Deloitte Forge Alliance to Give Organizations Advanced Identity and Access Solutions

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has formed a new strategic alliance with Deloitte, a leader in global security consulting services , to help the organizations' shared clients improve advanced Identity Access Management (IAM) Solutions selection and onboarding. Through the alliance, Ping and Deloitte's shared clients will be able to streamline digital identity management and effectively authorize which employees, customers, vendors, and suppliers can access sensitive corporate resources.

Deloitte brings to the alliance its significant experience in identity and access management across strategy, implementation and operations-managed services for both workforce and customer IAM solutions in a global customer ecosystem. Ping Identity brings its strength in single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) technologies as well as advanced capabilities like identity authorization, risk and fraud mitigation, and overall IAM orchestration. Deloitte and Ping's shared clients will have access to intelligent identity solutions able to scale enterprise-wide and to offer customers a secure and frictionless experience.

"We're moving into an experience-first world where identity is paramount to enable security and frictionless interactions," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Our IAM solutions align well with Deloitte's deep knowledge of connected customer journeys and trusted customer experiences. This alliance will help more organizations reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value as they look to modernize their identity strategies."

As part of the alliance, Deloitte will receive Ping Identity's dedicated sales training, certifications, product roadmap updates, and marketing resources that strengthen and secure access to the cloud, mobile, SaaS, and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise.

"As the digitization of businesses continues to increase, providing a trusted employee and customer experience is imperative for organizations," said Nakul Sharma, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Offering visibility and transparency around how data is used is important to building trust throughout the enterprise as well as with consumers. Our alliance with Ping is an important step in our ecosystem growth to offer Deloitte clients enhanced identity management solutions to help secure identities and data across digital engagement channels."

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com.

