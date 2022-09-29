Ping Identity Announces 2022 Identity Excellence Awards Finalists

Customers Represent Best-In-Class Identity Security Programs

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity ( NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced the finalists for its sixth annual Identity Excellence Awards, honoring the best-in-class identity programs from global organizations. Winners will be announced during the company's annual user conference, Ping YOUniverse on October 6, at the Lost Pines Resort in Austin, TX.

Finalists for the 2022 Identity Excellence Awards have developed innovative identity management projects that enhance security and facilitate a better customer experience. Each company is hand-selected by Ping Identity's leadership team based on its unique and forward-looking approaches to identity security.

"Our customers inspire us every day by offering innovative digital experiences using our identity management solutions," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "The finalists selected represent standout security programs that deliver exceptional customer experiences while prioritizing security."

The categories and finalists include:

Identity Innovation Champion

These are the companies recognized as trailblazers who are pushing the limits of identity and embracing the digital future. They adopt new technologies and pave the path for a future built on identity. The finalists are myColorado with partner ProofID and Erickson Senior Living with partner GuidePoint Security.

Customer Experience Champion

These companies go above and beyond to earn customer trust and loyalty through the power of identity security. The finalists are Three Ireland and Box.

Cloud Identity Champion

These companies embrace the potential of the cloud, combining enterprise security with highly accessible services in an agile environment. The finalists are Equifax and Mondi AG with partner iC Consult.

Modern Identity Champion

This award celebrates the innovators connecting powerful new identity access capabilities to existing investments and technologies. The finalists are Southwest Airlines, with partner ProofID, and Blue Shield of California.

Better Identity Together

These are customer and partner teams who are embracing identity security in unique and meaningful ways. The finalists are SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, with partner ProofID and Raiffeisen Bank International with partner iC Consult.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

